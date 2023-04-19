site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Takes seat Wednesday
Tellez is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Mariners.
The lefty-hitting Tellez will take a seat while Seattle brings southpaw Marco Gonzales to the hill. Luke Voit will hit sixth and play first base in the series finale.
