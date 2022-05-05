Tellez went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI in Wednesday's 18-4 win over the Reds.

Tellez singled in the first inning before he later launched a grand slam off Vladimir Gutierrez in the third frame, scoring Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen in the process. The 27-year-old also added a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and an RBI double in eighth inning, finishing his day with an eye-popping eight RBI. The two homers have him up to seven total on the season to go with 21 RBI. Over his last four games, Tellez has launched four long balls and notched 12 RBI over 15 at-bats.