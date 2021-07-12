Smith was selected by the Brewers with the 51st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Standing in at 6-foot-9, many would expect Smith's success to be reliant on a power fastball. That is quite far from the case, as the southpaw's heater peaks at just 95 mph and usually sits in the lower 90s. Excellent command and and a plus changeup carried Smith to success during his junior campaign in 2021, and those two pitches will likely be his calling card going forward. Smith underwent Tommy John surgery following his freshman season, but hasn't had any injury troubles since.