Brewers' Ryan Braun: Absent from Thursday lineup

Braun is not in the Brewers' lineup Thursday.

It's likely just matinee maintenance for the 33-year-old, as Eric Thames slides to left field to spell him. The Brewers have taken extra care this year to rest Braun about once per week when he's healthy, especially as he already has missed plenty of time in 2017. He should return Friday.

