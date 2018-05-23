Brewers' Ryan Braun: Active for Thursday's game

Braun (back) was activated from the disabled list after Wednesday's game, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He will be an option to slot into the lineup Thursday at home against the Mets. Ji-Man Choi was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move. Braun's activation will likely cut into a couple Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana starts each week, with Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain each getting a day off every couple of weeks. Braun hit .222/.268/.413 with five home runs and four steals (on six attempts) in 37 games prior to landing on the DL on May 14 with the back injury.