Brewers' Ryan Braun: Active for Thursday's game
Braun (back) was activated from the disabled list after Wednesday's game, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He will be an option to slot into the lineup Thursday at home against the Mets. Ji-Man Choi was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move. Braun's activation will likely cut into a couple Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana starts each week, with Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain each getting a day off every couple of weeks. Braun hit .222/.268/.413 with five home runs and four steals (on six attempts) in 37 games prior to landing on the DL on May 14 with the back injury.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...