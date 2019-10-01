Brewers' Ryan Braun: Available for Wild Card game

Braun (calf) has made the Brewers' Wild Card roster, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun left Friday's game against the Rockies with left calf discomfort and didn't take part in either of the final two games of the season, but he's available as expected for Tuesday's game against the Nationals. The Brewers' lineup has yet to be released, but Braun is likely to be part of it.

