Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in action Friday
Braun (calf) is batting third and playing left field Friday against the Marlins.
Braun missed Wednesday' and Thursday's games due to a bout of calf soreness, but it seemed like the issue wasn't serious after he entered Thursday's contest to hit a pinch-hit three-run homer. He'll resume his normal spot in the lineup, bumping Domingo Santana to the bench for the evening.
