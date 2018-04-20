Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in action Friday

Braun (calf) is batting third and playing left field Friday against the Marlins.

Braun missed Wednesday' and Thursday's games due to a bout of calf soreness, but it seemed like the issue wasn't serious after he entered Thursday's contest to hit a pinch-hit three-run homer. He'll resume his normal spot in the lineup, bumping Domingo Santana to the bench for the evening.

