Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in action Friday

Braun (illness) will return to the lineup at first base for Friday's Cactus League game against Oakland, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun was sidelined from Thursday's contest due to a "nasty bout of the flu." The 34-year-old remarked that he isn't back to 100 percent just yet, but that he was in fine enough shape to get back onto the field.

