Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in action Tuesday
Braun (back) is hitting third and playing left field Tuesday against the Reds.
Braun wound up missing two straight games with back tightness, but it seems like the time off has him back near 100 percent. He'll resume his normal spot in the lineup, though he could get more frequent days off moving forward with Christian Yelich returning from the disabled list Tuesday.
