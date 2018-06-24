Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in lineup Sunday

Braun (thumb) is in the lineup for the first time in five games Sunday against the Cardinals, batting third and playing left field.

Braun had missed a handful of games with a minor thumb injury, though he was able to grab a hit off the bench Saturday. The veteran has battled a series of minor ailments this season, landing him on the disabled list once and limiting his overall production. He's hit just .238/.292/.430 on the season, numbers which would esaily be career lows in all three categories.