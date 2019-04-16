Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in starting nine

Braun (back) is starting in left field and will bat third Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Bruan was held out of Monday's lineup due to a back issue, but he managed to make a pinch-hit appearance and evidently feels healthy enough to start. He's batting .204 with three homers and 12 RBI over 14 games in 2019.

