Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back on bench

Braun is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Braun battled back tightness last week, forcing him to miss Saturday's contest. He returned Sunday but is now back on the bench Monday. It's not clear if the back problems have returned or if he's simply having a scheduled day off. Regardless of the reason, Trent Grisham will start in left field in his absence.

