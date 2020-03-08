Brewers' Ryan Braun: Battling rotator cuff soreness

Braun has some rotator cuff soreness in his right shoulder that somewhat hampers his ability to throw, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 36-year-old made his spring debut Sunday against the Angels as a designated hitter, and it remains unclear when he'll begin playing in the field this spring. Braun has been working out in right field and at first base in preparation for a multi-positional role in 2020. The veteran has expressed that he doesn't feel as though he needs many at-bats this spring to get ready for his fourteenth campaign with Milwaukee.