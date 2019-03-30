Brewers' Ryan Braun: Blasts first homer of season

Braun went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Cardinals.

He took Jack Flaherty deep in the third inning for his first homer of the season. Braun hasn't played more than 125 games in either of the last two seasons, so expect some absences, but the 35-year-old is still a solid power source when he's in the lineup.

