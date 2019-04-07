Brewers' Ryan Braun: Blasts third homer

Braun went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 14-8 loss to the Cubs.

The two teams have been absolutely crushing the ball this weekend, combining for 45 runs and 15 homers through two games, and Braun's been doing his part by going yard in both contests, The veteran outfielder has three homers and 12 RBI through eight games to kick off his 13th big-league season.

