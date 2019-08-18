Brewers' Ryan Braun: Blasts two homers in win

Braun went 3-for-6 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings win over the Nationals.

The veteran slugger had just one homer in his prior 18 games, but Braun broke out in a big way during the marathon 14-inning win Saturday, with his second long ball coming off Nats closer Sean Doolittle as part of a four-run ninth. Overall, Braun has turned back the clock in the second half, slashing .323/.396/.645 through 30 contests since the All-Star break with six home runs, four steals, 15 RBI and 20 runs.