Brewers' Ryan Braun: Blasts two homers in win
Braun went 3-for-6 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings win over the Nationals.
The veteran slugger had just one homer in his prior 18 games, but Braun broke out in a big way during the marathon 14-inning win Saturday, with his second long ball coming off Nats closer Sean Doolittle as part of a four-run ninth. Overall, Braun has turned back the clock in the second half, slashing .323/.396/.645 through 30 contests since the All-Star break with six home runs, four steals, 15 RBI and 20 runs.
