Brewers' Ryan Braun: Checks out of Sunday's lineup

Braun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Braun is 7-for-21 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in his last six games, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. Trent Grisham, Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich will start in the outfield from left to right Sunday.

