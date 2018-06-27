Brewers' Ryan Braun: Clubs two-run homer

Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Braun recorded his 13th double of the year off starter Jake Junis in the first inning, and later tagged Junis for a two-run homer -- his ninth of the year -- in the fifth inning. Braun has registered a hit in three consecutive games but he's still sitting at a rather mediocre .245/.300/.455 slash line. The outfielder has 33 RBI and 29 runs scored in 61 games played so far this season.