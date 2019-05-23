Brewers' Ryan Braun: Comes on as pinch-hitter

Braun (knee) struck out in a pinch-hit appearance during Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Reds.

Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged prior to the series finale that Braun had been managing a knee issue of late, but the outfielder's ability to enter the contest off the bench suggests it's not a major concern. He'll benefit from a team off day Thursday and should have a good shot at re-entering the lineup Friday against the Phillies.

