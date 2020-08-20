Braun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Batting leadoff again for Milwaukee, Braun touched up Rich Hill in the third inning for his first home run of the season. He has now led off against the last two lefties the Brewers have faced; the team has been looking for a solution atop the order, and this arrangement figures to stick against southpaws for now. The veteran has hit fifth or six against righties since his return from an infected finger.