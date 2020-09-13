Braun went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Saturday in the Brewers' 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

Braun was responsible for the Brewers' only runs of the day, taking Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks deep to center field for a two-out home run in the fourth inning. The 36-year-old has now provided two of his four long balls on the season over his past three starts, raising his OPS to .727 in the process. That figure is still the lowest of Braun's 14-year career and represents a downturn of more than 100 points from 2019 (.848).