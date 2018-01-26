Brewers' Ryan Braun: Could get starts at first base
If the Brewers are unable to trade Domingo Santana, Braun could start at first base against lefties while remaining part of an outfield rotation, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The most likely scenario seems to be a trade that would ship Santana out of town as a headliner in a deal for a starting pitcher. That is not a lock, however, and if the Brewers go into the season with Braun, Santana, Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, they will need to get creative with playing time. This could result in a move to a more health-conscious approach, where older players like Braun and Cain would get regular off days, while Santana could be subbed for late in games when they need a defensive upgrade. From a fantasy standpoint, it's worth noting that Braun could gain first-base eligibility but may not play every day in 2018.
