Braun could resume playing in the Brewers' intrasquad matchups Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although Braun dealt with a minor shoulder injury during spring training, he appears to have fully recovered. Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that, "he's feeling good. He's been a little slowed by just the normal things, for him. Nothing of significance." The Brewers' starters are scheduled to have a day off Saturday, but Counsell was hopeful that the 36-year-old would be able to ramp up his activity Sunday as the team brings their veteran along slowly. Counsell sounded pleased with Braun's progress with Opening Day one week away.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Shoulder injury nothing serious•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Battling rotator cuff soreness•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Spring debut coming Sunday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Spring debut upcoming•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Set for multi-positional role•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: May work at first base in 2020•