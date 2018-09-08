Brewers' Ryan Braun: Cracks 15th homer

Braun went 1-for-1 with three walks and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

After he socked his 15th homer of the season in the bottom of the first inning, Derek Holland and the Giants bullpen wanted nothing more to do with Braun. The veteran slugger's power is waning -- Friday's blast was his first since Aug. 14 -- but he's still got a strong .294/.359/.496 slash line in 36 games since the All-Star break.