Brewers' Ryan Braun: Cranks three-run homer

Braun went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in an 5-0 win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Braun's seventh-inning shot off Caleb Ferguson was his fourth of the season and lifted the Brewers to a five-run lead. The 35-year-old is hitting just .186 but has four home runs and 15 RBI in 19 games this season.