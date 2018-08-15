Brewers' Ryan Braun: Crushes two homers

Braun went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

Braun had a pair of two-run homers off Jose Quintana as he is now 13-for-34 with three home runs and three doubles in August. The 34-year-old still has an uninspiring .255/.304/.466 slash line for the season, but entering Tuesday the veteran outfielder did have the best line-drive rate of his career at 29 percent. He conversely had a career-low BABIP of .279, which suggests there is some room for improvement.