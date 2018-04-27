Brewers' Ryan Braun: Day off Friday
Braun is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Braun gets the day off after six straight starts. The veteran has battled minor calf and back issues throughout the first month of the season, limiting him to 19 starts in the club's first 27 games (a 114-start pace). He's been hitting the ball very well recently, though, going 13-for-29 with a pair of home runs in his last eight games.
