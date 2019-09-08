Brewers' Ryan Braun: Day-to-day after MRI

Braun (back) is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI on Saturday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder had the back pain resurface Friday, but the MRI ruled out any structural damage. Braun was unavailable Saturday and seems likely to be out of the lineup again Sunday, barring a drastic improvement. Trent Grisham, Ben Gamel and Tyrone Taylor are all candidates for increased outfield reps since Lorenzo Cain (knee) is also less than 100 percent.