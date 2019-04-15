Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with back issue

Braun did not play Sunday against the Dodgers due to a back issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This explains why Braun is out of the starting lineup for a second straight game, though according to McCalvy, the veteran outfielder's absence Monday was previously planned due to the strong splits of opposing pitcher Dakota Hudson (.396 OPS vs. righties in 2019 compared to 1.405 OPS against lefties), so it's possible Braun could be available off the bench. Lefty swinging Ben Gamel is starting in left field in this one.