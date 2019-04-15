Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with back issue
Braun did not play Sunday against the Dodgers due to a back issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This explains why Braun is out of the starting lineup for a second straight game, though according to McCalvy, the veteran outfielder's absence Monday was previously planned due to the strong splits of opposing pitcher Dakota Hudson (.396 OPS vs. righties in 2019 compared to 1.405 OPS against lefties), so it's possible Braun could be available off the bench. Lefty swinging Ben Gamel is starting in left field in this one.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...