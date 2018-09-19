Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with back issue

Braun is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Reds due to a back injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun hasn't started any of the three games this series but did enter Tuesday's contest as a pinch hitter, so there's a chance he will be available Wednesday night in a similar capacity. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus Pittsburgh.

