Brewers' Ryan Braun: Dealing with back tightness

Braun is not in Sunday's lineup due to back tightness, Tom Hadricourt of Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun had started eight of the Brewers' nine games since the All-Star break, collecting a hit in all but one of them. He will have a few days off to rest his back, as he was already scheduled to be away from the team on Monday to attend Tyler Skaggs' funeral. Ben Gamel will start in right field and bat seventh in Braun's place.