Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Braun is dealing with back spasms, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun was removed from Friday's game in the bottom of the fourth inning after hitting a single. The 36-year-old dealt with a similar issue in late August and early September. Counsell said that the team should know more about the severity of the issue Saturday. Ben Gamel also left the game with a quad injury, so it's unclear who could take over in right field if they miss time.