Brewers' Ryan Braun: Doubles twice in victory

Braun went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Braun was seemingly refreshed after being limited to pinch-hit duty the two days before, tallying as many extra-base hits as he accumulated over the previous nine games and stealing his first base since May 15. Barring an unannounced injury of any sort, Braun figures to continue playing most days in left field like he has done all season.