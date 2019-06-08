Brewers' Ryan Braun: Drills 10th homer of 2019

Braun went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Friday against the Pirates.

Braun extended Milwaukee's lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a three-run shot to center field. Entering the day, he hadn't homered since May 14, but he is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak and has posted a .270/.324/.465 slash line through 59 games this season.

