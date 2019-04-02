Brewers' Ryan Braun: Drives in winning run against Cincy

Braun went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

The 35-year-old still has plenty of heroics left in his bat for Milwaukee, as his second two-bagger of the night brought home Christian Yelich for the winning run in the top of the ninth inning. Braun's off to a quick start to 2019, going 6-for-18 with a homer and five RBI through five games.