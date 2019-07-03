Brewers' Ryan Braun: Exits after sliding catch

Braun left Tuesday's game at Cincinnati after making a sliding catch into the wall down the left-field line, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun appeared somewhat gimpy after making the catch and was immediately removed via a double switch, though he appeared to be in good spirits while leaving the field. Manager Craig Counsell said the veteran outfielder was "banged up" on the play, but he was planning on making the double switch regardless. Braun could very well be held out of Wednesday's lineup just to be safe, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue.