Brewers' Ryan Braun: Exits with rib cage tightness
Braun left Wednesday's game against the Cubs in the fifth inning with right rib cage tightness.
The Brewers have an off day Thursday, but are not scheduled to face a left-handed starter this week or next week, so it would probably be an opportune time to put Braun on the disabled list if the injury isn't extremely minor. Hernan Perez replaced Braun, but Eric Thames figures to be the primary beneficiary of his absence.
