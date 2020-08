Braun (finger) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 10, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

He is on the IL with an infected right index finger. In the meantime, Logan Morrison and Ryon Healy have been getting extra starts at designated hitter. Upon Braun's activation, manager Craig Counsell said he will get some outfield starts as well, particularly after Lorenzo Cain opted out of the season.