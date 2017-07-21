Brewers' Ryan Braun: Expects to play Saturday
Braun (calf, wrist) is hopeful to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Along with nagging calf soreness, Braun stated that his wrist has been "bothering" him all season, and that the outfielder received a cortisone shot prior to the All-Star break. Although this recent batch of news is slightly concerning, Braun could begin to feel the positive effects from the shot, mixed with some time off over the past couple weeks and come closer to full health. In his place, Hernan Perez draws another start in left, and will likely continue to do so whenever Braun is on the bench.
