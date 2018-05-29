Brewers' Ryan Braun: Fills stat sheet Monday

Braun went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Braun responded well to getting dropped to fifth in the order Monday -- the first time he'd hit that low since 2014 -- collecting his first multi-hit game of the month while reaching base in all four of his trips to the plate. The 34-year-old is still hitting just .245 on the year, but his .279 BABIP (his career BABIP sits at .330) suggests he's been a bit unlucky at the plate this season.