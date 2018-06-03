Brewers' Ryan Braun: Finds bench Sunday

Braun is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Braun, who is just 1-for-12 in his last three starts, will find himself on the bench as the Brewers close out their weekend series against Dylan Covey and the White Sox. Domingo Santana will take over in right field and bat fifth in his stead.

