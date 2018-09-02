Brewers' Ryan Braun: Gets day off

Braun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Braun had started each of the Brewers' last six games, going just 4-for-25 over that span. With the 34-year-old getting the day off, new acquisition Curtis Granderson will make his Milwaukee debut in right field and serve as the Brewers' leadoff man.

