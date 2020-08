Braun (finger) went to the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton to get some at-bats in, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun is already eligible to return from his trip to the injured list with an infected finger, though he needed a bit more time to get back in game shape before returning to the active roster. It's not yet clear exactly when he'll be back, but it doesn't sound as though he'll miss many more days, if any.