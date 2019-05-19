Brewers' Ryan Braun: Getting day off

Braun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

After a big series in Philadelphia, Braun has only slowed down moderately since the Brewers' road trip moved to Atlanta. While starting the first two games at SunTrust Park, Braun went 2-for-9 with a walk and three RBI. He'll merely be receiving a breather in Sunday's matinee game while Ben Gamel checks into left field.