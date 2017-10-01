Brewers' Ryan Braun: Given Sunday off
Braun is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With the Brewers being eliminated from postseason contention Saturday, manager Craig Counsell will give a handful of his regulars the day off for the final game of the season. Eric Thames will take over in left field and bat third in place of Braun.
