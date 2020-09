Braun went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs, three RBI and a walk during Wednesday's 19-0 win over the Tigers.

The veteran slugger has been unavailable for much of the past couple weeks while dealing with back issues, so it's a good sign he remained in for the entirety of Wednesday's contest despite the lopsided score. Braun has a .231/.286/.436 slash line with three home runs, five doubles and 13 RBI in 23 games.