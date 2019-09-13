Brewers' Ryan Braun: Goes deep in victory

Braun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 victory against the Marlins on Thursday.

The 35-year-old is just about where he was last season in a lot of categories with a little more than two weeks remaining. He just passed his runs total from 2018; he's also one behind in homers -- the same is true in stolen bases -- and two short in the RBI category compared to his totals from last season. Overall, Braun is batting .279 with 19 home runs, 62 RBI, 61 runs and 10 steals in 427 at-bats this season.