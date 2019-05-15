Brewers' Ryan Braun: Goes deep Tuesday

Braun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Phillies.

Braun took Jerad Eickhoff deep in the third inning for his ninth home run of the season. After being out of the lineup for three straight games with a hamstring injury, Braun showed no ill effects upon his return to the lineup. While he'll still get occasional days off even when healthy, Braun remains an effective hitter in his age-35 season, posting a .256/.308/.496 line across 144 plate appearances.

