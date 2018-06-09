Brewers' Ryan Braun: Goes deep twice

Braun went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Braun's two homers in the weekend series opener puts him at eight for the season, as he helped the Brewers to an impressive 12-4 victory. He's had a slow start at the plate, batting .236 with eight home runs and 29 RBI over 49 games this season, although there's little to suggest that he can't turn it around: Braun owns a career .300 batting average.