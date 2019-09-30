Brewers' Ryan Braun: Good to go for Tuesday

Manager Craig Counsell said Braun (calf) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's Wild Card game against the Nationals, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Braun missed the final two games of the season with a left calf strain, but Counsell said there's no concern regarding his availability for Tuesday's must-win game. The veteran outfielder ended the season on a six-game hitting streak, slashing .563/.632/1.125 with two home runs, three doubles and nine RBI over that stretch.